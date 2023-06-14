DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — SkyWest submitted an application to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) almost a year ago requesting commuter authority.

“We are pleading with the DOT to take action and allow SWC to serve the airports in our region,” Corey Keller, the director of public works for Dodge City.

The Department of Transportation has not approved that application yet.

Small Kansas airports such as Dodge City, Salina, Hays and Liberal say getting this application approved is crucial to their airports and communities.

Keller says without SkyWest Charter (SWC), the next steps are unclear.

“If SkyWest charter is not approved, there’s the possibility of, you know, no air service, so going to rebid looking for other airlines, and there’s just not a lot out there right now that can provide a good, reliable, safe service. So, the biggest impact is the possibility of losing a good air carrier like we have right now,” Keller said.

The City of Liberal Airport Manager Brian Fornwalt says no other applicant has been as highly qualified or offered the safety standards.

“We look forward to the opportunities that SkyWest Charter can provide for our community,” Fornwalt said. “They’ve helped our community grow, and they’ve helped actually in the region grow because we go clear down into Texas.”

Jamie Salter is the director of the Hays Regional Airport and says she trusts the safety of SkyWest Charter because both pilots are required to have over 1,500 hours of flight time.

Salter says reliable and safe air transportation is critical.

“To attract visitors and businesses, additionally, regular air service is often needed to allow residents of remote communities to access necessary medical services,” Salter said.

Wade Steel is the Chief Commercial Officer for SkyWest Inc and says they have more layers of safety than any other in the part 135 operations.

Tim Rogers is the director of the Salina Regional Airport and says the connections and partnerships SkyWest has is beneficial to small communities.

“With air carriers like United and Delta Airlines, they have changed profoundly the economic health and quality of life of the small rural communities that they serve,” Rogers said.

Kansas isn’t the only state waiting for the decision to be made.

“Across 39 states that are waiting for that decision, there are issues relating to economic development, quality of life and each of the 30 plus communities that are awaiting for this decision,” Rogers said.

Steel says the purpose of SkyWest Charter is to provide safe, reliable connectivity for small communities.

“Having the Department of Transportation approve our commuter authority authorization is crucial to ensure underserved communities like those on this call are able to enjoy safe, reliable air transportation,” Steel said.

The Air Line Pilots Association has vocalized concerns regarding the safety of SkyWest Charter.

Local airport leaders in Kansas and SkyWest executives, on the other hand, say SkyWest Charter is exceeding requirements.

“We plan to launch operations with dual captain’s on our flight deck and are committed to using pilots with an ATP license,” Steel said. “And yes, that means those with 1500 hours in both seats. This is a commitment that no other part 135 carrier has made.”