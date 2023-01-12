LINCOLN, Kan. (KSNW) — One small Kansas town united to save a historic house in their hometown of Lincoln.

The house was built in 1905 by J.W. Grubb, a former mayor of Lincoln.

People say the interior is one of a kind with outstanding woodwork, newspaper insulation and more.

“”It has great bones it has great woodwork, it has just a lot of character,” Director of Lincoln Co. Economic Foundation Kelly Gourley said.

The house was moved about two miles outside of town because the hospital in Lincoln needed the land the house sat on.

The house either had to be torn down or moved. In an effort to save the house, the Lincoln County Economic Foundation started an application process to find new homeowners who would take the house, move it and restore it.

“We tried to figure out, how do we save the house?” Gourley said.

Eddie and Julie Flores were chosen, and it was love at first sight.

“We were just hooked with the amazing woodwork,” Eddie Flores said. “I mean, it doesn’t look as beautiful on the outside, but on the inside it’s still beautiful at heart.”

The Flores family gained a house, and a home.

“The whole city of Lincoln is kind of turning in to our big family,” Eddie Flores said.

Julie Flores is from Lincoln. She and her family are remodeling the house, and they hope to live in it by the end of this year.