SHARON SPRINGS, Kan. (KSNW) – After the latest tornado to roll over Sharon Springs, the community of 751 wasted no time getting together to clean it all up.

“I would say it just wasn’t even a second thought,” said Aften Gardner, assistant EMS director for Wallace County. “Our fire and EMS are already volunteer completely, and we’ve got amazing responders to begin with. I wasn’t surprised at all.”

In October of last year, like the tornado over this weekend, the town was hit by an EF-1 twister.

And just like six months ago the volunteers found broken windows all over town. They found roofing that collapsed and papers from a local business scattered as well.

Some in the town did not even know the volunteers that came to Sharon Springs over the weekend to help.

And the volunteer spirit that existed last year visited the community again.

Unruh says they also fed the masses that were helping. They bought sandwiches from the local convenience store.

“And we took water out to everyone that was helping,” said Unruh. “Towns End Tavern supplied the pulled pork sandwiches last night, and they were distributed yesterday.”

“People we don’t even know just showed up,” said local EMT Chad Kallsen. “We feel pretty blessed.”