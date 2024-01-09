RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 53-year-old man from Cullison, Kansas, was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, he was driving a 2023 Nissan Kicks south on Kansas Highway 61 just south of Partridge when, for an unknown reason, he crossed the center lane.

He hit a 2016 Peterbilt hauling a 2019 Pitts Trailer driven by a 52-year-old man from Texas head-on.

The Nissan Kicks came to a stop in the west ditch. The Peterbilt came to a stop in the east ditch.

The driver of the Nissan Kicks was taken to a regional medical center with suspected serious injuries. The driver of the Peterbilt had no apparent injuries.