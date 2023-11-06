WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A sales tax hike that would help fund school programs is on the ballot in Fowler, a small town in southwest Kansas.

If passed, the 1% sales tax hike would help Fowler’s school district, USD 225, keep art and music teachers, who also help in other classrooms, on staff.

According to the district, voters have been swayed to favor the sales tax hike after being educated on how and where the money would be spent.

For months, the district has sent mailers, held community meetings and made social media posts, all to persuade people to vote for the sales tax hike.

“We had mixed feelings, but I feel it’s gotten better the more knowledge people have gotten about it,” said USD 225 School Board President TJ Milford.

Milford says as the district made an effort to answer community questions, hesitations eased.

“Once they knew it wasn’t just like money to spend, like it wasn’t just slush funds, that this money was used to sustain what we have, I think that changed a lot of opinions on it,” Milford said.

Joaquin Prieto, who grew up in Fowler, says that since schools in the district are struggling financially, he is leaning towards the sales tax hike.

“Fowler schools is struggling financially, so… that changes the whole perspective of, you know, the 1% sales tax and I feel like that would be beneficial to our community,” said Prieto.

Prieto says concerns over inflation drove his initial opposition. Now, access to quality education is his priority.

The hike is expected to bring in an estimated $48,000 to $50,000 to the district each year.