GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department is warning the community of increased smash-and-grab car burglaries.

Between late Friday night and Saturday morning, the GCPD received four reports of burglaries across town.

A smash-and-grab auto burglary is when the window of a vehicle is broken so that an individual can quickly steal small but valuable items left in plain view, such as cash, purses, wallets, cellphones and other electronics.

Here are tips to avoid becoming a target: