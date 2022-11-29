GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department is warning the community of increased smash-and-grab car burglaries.
Between late Friday night and Saturday morning, the GCPD received four reports of burglaries across town.
A smash-and-grab auto burglary is when the window of a vehicle is broken so that an individual can quickly steal small but valuable items left in plain view, such as cash, purses, wallets, cellphones and other electronics.
Here are tips to avoid becoming a target:
- Remove your valuables from your car – never leave your valuables lying on your seats, dashboards, or floors. If you can’t take items with you, hide them out of sight
- Lock your doors, roll up your windows, and engage the anti-theft alarm system
- Keep your car visible and park near other people. Seek busy parking lots where there is plenty of pedestrian and vehicle traffic. If away from your vehicle after dark, park in a well-lit area
- Never leave your keys in your vehicle
- If you see something suspicious, call the police