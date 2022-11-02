RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Smoke covering a roadway in Reno County caused a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

A Facebook post by Reno County Emergency Management says crews were responding to a brush fire at Kansas Highway 14 and Sun City road that was caused by a wheel coming off a trailer.

The fire was burning in the ditch, and the wind caused the smoke to blow directly across the road, eliminating all visibility.

Three vehicles drove into the smoke, and a crash occurred in the middle of the smoke.

Officials say there were no injuries, but they urge all drivers never to drive into smoke covering a roadway. The fire was contained to the ditch and a small portion of pasture.