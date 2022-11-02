RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Smoke covering a roadway in Reno County caused a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
A Facebook post by Reno County Emergency Management says crews were responding to a brush fire at Kansas Highway 14 and Sun City road that was caused by a wheel coming off a trailer.
The fire was burning in the ditch, and the wind caused the smoke to blow directly across the road, eliminating all visibility.
Three vehicles drove into the smoke, and a crash occurred in the middle of the smoke.
Officials say there were no injuries, but they urge all drivers never to drive into smoke covering a roadway. The fire was contained to the ditch and a small portion of pasture.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.