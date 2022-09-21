KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) – Kansas City International Airport is set to open a new terminal in March. However, work is still underway.

The terminal will be connected and will be the largest all-glass boarding bridge operator in the country.

“I think the experience of this high ceiling bright light, lots of windows will make it a lot easier, a lot more pleasurable of a first step into the facility,” said Justin Meyer, deputy director of the Kansas City Aviation Department.

“The larger hold room areas allow for a lot more connectivity and just a lot more passenger traffic into and out,” said Dan Brownlee, Southwest Airlines manager.

Over the summer, data cables and gate signs were installed.

