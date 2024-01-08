WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Snow started to fall early Monday in western and northern Kansas as a winter storm system moved into the area.

Already, the Kansas Department of Transportation is reporting that several highways in the western and northern parts of the state are covered in snow. Interstate 70, west of Hays, is also covered in snow all the way to the Colorado state line.

Trooper Tod Hileman said the KHP is working a semi-truck crash on I-70 at mile marker 108 by Quinter. He said visibility is about 50 yards at the time.

For the latest road conditions in Kansas, click here.