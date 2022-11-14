WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Snow started to fall early Monday in southwest Kansas.
The KSN Storm Track 3 Skyview camera in Garden City shows snow covering the streets. Click above to watch live.
For the latest school delays and cancellations, click here.
SNOWFALL TOTALS SO FAR AND PICTURES
8:14 a.m. snowfall report
- 4 inches south of Lakin in Kearny County
- 1.5 inches from Holcomb in Finney County
8:39 a.m. snowfall report
- 2 inches in Johnson City in Stanton County
- .1 inch in Leoti in Wichita County
TRACKING THE WINTER STORM
- Interactive Radar (Control yourself)
- Wichita Metro
- South-Central Kansas
- Kansas
- Regional
- North-Central Kansas
- Southwest Kansas
- Northwest Kansas
CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS AND WATCHES
LIVE ONLINE STREAMING (When we are on TV, we’re online and on the KSN News app too)
- SkyView Downtown Wichita
- SkyView WSU Campus
- SkyView Dodge City
- SkyView Garden City
- SkyView Hays
- SkyView Hutchinson
- SkyView Great Bend
- SkyView Colby
- SkyView Pratt
SEND US YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS (Permission given for use on KSN with this link)
FREE APPS
KSN STORM TRACKER 3 WEATHER APP
SOCIAL MEDIA
KEEPING YOU SAFE
The Kansas Department of Transportation is reporting that roads in far southwest Kansas as partially covered.