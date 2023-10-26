CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Water problems continue in Chase County. USD 284 Chase County Schools will remain closed on Thursday and Friday. Plus, there is now a request for customers of Chase County Rural Water, City of Cottonwood Falls and Strong City to conserve water.

The problems started with a water main break by the old baseball field on the north end of Cottonwood Falls. The break caused Strong City and Cottonwood Falls to be without water.

The school district says the water is now on in Strong City, but it says Cottonwood Falls residents should not turn on the water yet. According to the school district, workers are flushing the system, and it will take time to get the lines pressurized.

The City of Strong City said customers of Chase County Rural Water, City of Cottonwood Falls and Strong City must conserve water.

As work continues to get your systems back on, your cooperation is needed. Use this water to boil for human consumption only, not for livestock. It is crucial that we CONSERVE WATER and allow the water mains and water tower to fill. This will help avoid more problems as the systems ‘charge’. Thank you for your cooperation.” City of Strong City

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for:

Chase County Rural Water District No. 1

City of Cottonwood Falls

City of Strong City

The advisory will remain in effect until the KDHE declares the water is safe to drink. In the meantime, customers should take these precautions: