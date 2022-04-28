Courtesy Evergy.com

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Evergy customers in eastern Kansas will see an increase in their electric bills starting in May. The extra money will go toward the cost of having electricity delivered to their homes.

The price hike is for people who live in the Kansas Metro area. On the map, it is the deeper blue area that includes Ottawa and Overland Park. The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) said it is essentially the area formerly known as Kansas City Power and Light.

The KCC said Evergy Kansas Metro residential customers will pay an average of $1.46 more a month, or $17.52 a year. That estimate is based on an average monthly usage of 1,059 kilowatt-hours (kWh).

Generally, the KCC has jurisdiction over Evergy’s retail rates and terms of service. However, Kansas law allows electric utilities to adjust the Transmission Delivery Charge (TDC) due to changes in cost.

The KCC said it has no discretion and must accept Evergy’s proposed change. Under the law, the transmission delivery charges are “conclusively presumed prudent” as filed. If irregularities are later found, the KCC can order changes and refunds.