TOPEKA, Kan. (WDAF) — As part of a COVID-19 pandemic program, some Kansas families with school-age children will receive a one-time benefit of $120 per child.

Through the Supplemental Pandemic Electronic Benefit (P-EBT) program, the state will distribute a total of $13.6 million to approximately 114,000 school-aged children in January.

“The Supplemental P-EBT program helps parents and care providers access nutritious food for their families,” said Laura Howard, secretary of the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

“I am pleased that we are able to provide this benefit to Kansas children to reduce food insecurity for our youngest citizens.”

Children who received free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program in the 2022–2023 school year will benefit from Supplemental P-EBT, which was created as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the American Rescue Plan Act.

The benefit distribution will be issued through a direct certification process from Jan. 17-26.

Recipients can use their funds at stores that accept food assistance benefits and online at Aldi, Amazon or Walmart.