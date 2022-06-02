TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new bill signed by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly intends to give $50 million in financial relief to small businesses who were impacted by COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021.

Courtesy: Office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly

Courtesy: Office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly

Courtesy: Office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly

Courtesy: Office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly

House Bill 2136 was signed in Topeka on Thursday and allows a property tax refund to businesses that lost money in 2020 and 2021.

“Small businesses are what power our economy and this legislation builds on years of work to ensure they have the resources they need to continue to serve customers and create jobs,” Sen. Tom Holland said. “Through bipartisan collaboration, we will be able to continue to make sure that our economy continues to grow a strong base of businesses here in Kansas.”

According to the bill, the requirements to qualify for the bill are for-profit businesses that:

Conduct a majority of its retail sales through storefront property

Were in operation in or before July 2019 and filed a 2019 tax return

Had at least $10,000 in annual revenues in 2019, and received less gross revenue in 2020 and 2021

Were an active business as of March 2020

Have not received more than $150,000 in prior COVID-19 funding at the local, state, or federal level

The bill also outlined businesses that were ineligible for the relief funding:

Grocery stores and pharmacies

Hardware and home improvement stores

Liquor stores

Manufacturers and food processors

Schools

Health care facilities

Real estate and property management services

Professional services including accounting, insurance, legal, financial services and firms, IT, engineering, and architecture

“House Bill 2136 is a product of the many people who have shown unwavering commitment to Kansas small businesses,” Eric Stafford, vice president of government affairs for the Kansas Chamber of Commerce, said. “On behalf of the Kansas business community, thank you to Governor Kelly and the legislature for supporting this legislation. It will provide relief for the small businesses that make up the backbone of our state.”

To read the bill in its entirety, click here.