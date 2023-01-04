KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — Problems with mail delivery from the U.S. Postal Service are causing some people in Kansas City, Kansas, to go days without getting their mail.

“Within the past two or three weeks, it’s gotten worse,” Rosemary Miller said.

It’s been an ongoing national issue in recent months for the postal service that’s now impacting people locally.

“Last week, I got mail on Thursday, and we didn’t get mail til today,” Miller said Wednesday afternoon.

She’s lived in the Turner neighborhood for more than 40 years with her husband, who’s a military veteran. He relies on the mail to get his medication.

“You know it’s a big impact,” Miller said.

She started asking neighbors if they were having any issues and realized she wasn’t the only one.

“I’d say around five o’clock almost every day is when our mail comes through. It’s like, ‘oh wow, it’s coming late,'” Cori Morales said.

Morales lives down the street from Miller and agrees that the mail delay is a big issue.

“Yeah, it’s just unfortunate for people who rely like for medication to be delivered through,” Morales said. “But yeah, I’m just glad we’re still getting it delivered.”

Working for you, FOX4 checked with the U.S. Postal Service, and a local representative sent us a statement acknowledging the mail delays in the neighborhood.

“We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers and thank them for their patience,” Miller read from the statement.

Rosemary reached out to USPS herself before we spoke and was told the issue was due to staffing shortages.

“And she said it’s a personnel problem, and she said you know we’re hiring,” Miller said.

The statement USPS sent FOX4 made no mention of a staffing issue.

Miller says Wednesday’s response wasn’t sufficient and wants to know how they plan to fix it.

“I’ll be happy when I get my mail every day,” Miller said.