MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sonoco Hutchinson Paper Mill has closed, affecting over 100 employees as a result.

According to Kansas WorkforceONE Business Services Director/Rapid Response Coordinator Tucky Allen, he received a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Monday for the Sonoco Hutchinson Paper Mill.

Allen says the WARN states 116 employees will be affected.

Kansas Works State Operations Director Shelly Thompson says, “The company is supposed to give employees advanced notice, but sometimes that doesn’t happen due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Debra Teufel, with the Hutch Chamber, says they will be providing information to the affected employees by connecting them with community resources and employers in the community who are actively hiring.

“Employees can go to hutchchamber.com on our home page for links to local jobseekers resources. The first step, of course, will be to register at www.kansasworks.com as a job seeker,” Teufel says. “The Chamber also has a list of employers who are currently hiring and is a co-sponsor of the Hutchinson Community College job fair, which will be held on April 6th at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.”

Teufel says if you are an employer who wishes to promote jobs in the area, you can also post jobs on the Job Portal at GreaterHutch.com.

This is a developing story. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.