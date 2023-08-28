WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Kelly has signed an executive order putting south-central Kansas closer to having a regional psychiatric hospital.

The executive order will create the South-Central Regional Psychiatric Hospital Advisory Panel. It will consist of 14 members who will gather public input and help with the designing, planning, and construction of the proposed 50-bed facility to be built in Sedgwick County.

In May, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Service awarded Sedgwick County $25 million to create a new regional hospital to help ease the statewide shortage of health and behavioral health services and increasing demand for well-trained healthcare workers. In addition, late in 2022, the State Finance Council earmarked $15 million from the general fund for the planning and initial design of a regional state psychiatric hospital.

“To achieve a healthier Kansas, we must make mental health services more accessible and affordable,” says Governor Laura Kelly in a news release. “That’s exactly what this advisory panel will achieve by laying the groundwork for a psychiatric hospital that offers care closer to home, cuts wait times, and expands the services offered and constituents served in south-central Kansas.”

There are currently two psychiatric hospitals operated by the state in Osawatomie and Larned. Sedgwick County is expected to allow more people to receive treatment closer to home and to ease jail overcrowding caused by a lack of bed space for jailed individuals needing psychiatric evaluations.