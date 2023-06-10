WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County on Friday afternoon killed a Missouri woman.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says an 18-year-old Joplin man was driving a Chevrolet pickup west on U.S. Highway 160 when he failed to negotiate a curve by 63rd Road.

He overcorrected and crashed into Violet Knowles, 67, of Joplin. Knowles was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Joplin man sustained minor injuries while his passenger, a 17-year-old girl from Columbus, Kansas, sustained serious injuries. They were both transported to a hospital.