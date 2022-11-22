CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A southeast Kansas man was killed in a crash Monday night in Crawford County.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 400, about six miles west of Kansas Highway 7.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Dodge Dakota was eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway and hit a westbound Buick LaCrosse head-on.

The driver of the Dakota, 33-year-old Dakota L. Jones, was killed in the crash. The driver of the LaCrosse was transported to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri, with serious injuries.