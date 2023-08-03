WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Sedan in southeast Kansas is in a stage 3 water emergency.

The emegency is in effect for any entity that purchases water from #20, which includes: CQ County RWD #1, CQ County RWD #2, CQ County RWD #3, CQ County RWD #4, City of Cedar Vale, City of Peru, City of Chautauqua, City of Moline, City of Grenola, Elk County RWD #1, MG County Cons #1.

Sedan says drought conditions prompted the emergency. The lake level is 7 feet below normal level.

Following conditions that prompted Stage 3:

Storage has fallen below 50% capacity. Treatment plant operations are at 90% capacity or more for 3 consecutive days. Lake or reservoir elevation is 7′ below normal seasonal level. Demand for one day is in excess of .700 million gallons/day. Emergency conditions related to repairs or water quality.

During a stage 3 emergency, outdoor water is banned, and water waste will be prohibited.

The goal of stage 3 is to reduce the overall weekly water consumption by 25% and reduce peak demands by 50%.

