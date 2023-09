WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Plains, Kansas, was killed after he was hit by a train on Thursday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log says Seth Beaver, 26, was driving a farm implement east on Kansas Highway 54 at mile marker 47 around 12:24 p.m.

As he crossed the train tracks, he was hit by a Union Pacific train traveling northeast.

Beaver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office.