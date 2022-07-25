KIOWA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 29-year-old Greensburg man was killed in a crash on Saturday in Kiowa County. It happened around 6:30 p.m. about 5 miles north of U.S. 54 on 33rd Avenue.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2001 Toyota Tundra driven by Gage L. Hoshein was southbound on 33rd Avenue when for an unknown reason, he went to the right side of the roadway. The pickup entered the roadway, crossed both lanes of traffic, and rolled before coming to a stop.

Hoshein was taken to Kiowa County Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The KHP says he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.