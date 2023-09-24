KEARNY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A teen from Lakin, Kan., was seriously injured in a crash Saturday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. on County Road 140, just west of River Road.

The KHP says the 17-year-old was driving a 2001 Saturn south on Y Road when she went off the road to the right, returned to the road, overcorrected and rolled over onto the driver’s side of the car.

According to the KHP, she was taken with suspected serious injuries to an area hospital.