WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW) – Two semitrailers hauling SpaceX tanks are making their way through the State of Kansas.

“A look at the 2 SpaceX super-loads on Kansas highways. Top speeds of 45 mph and these are 16’ wide, 300’ long and 600,000 pound structures,” tweeted Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod.

SpaceX super-loads (Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod) SpaceX super-loads (Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod)

The tanks, which are empty, belong to SpaceX, tech billionaire Elon Musk’s space exploration company. A representative for the company said they are taking the tanks to a SpaceX facility in Texas.

According to the Garden City Police Department, the loads are traveling south from Oakley on U.S. Highway 83 and will eventually leave Kansas near Elkhart.

“If you’re traveling southbound U.S. 83 today, expect a very slow trip. Drive careful and be safe,” tweeted the Garden City Police Department.

It is unknown when exactly the tanks will be exiting the state.