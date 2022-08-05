WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A $17,100 check was presented by Spangles to the Jones family on Wednesday. The restaurant held a donation drive for the family.

Last month, Trey, Amy, Ava and Creek were injured after being hit by a man allegedly under the influence during a trip to Louisville, Kentucky. Trey, Ava’s father, died days later. Creek was treated for minor injuries

Ava’s brother, Hunter Jones, was in town for the check presentation. He says Ava and Amy are improving each day, and he appreciates everyone who is cheering them on.

“i just want them to know that we just couldn’t do it without the support and literally everyone, the words the prayers, they’re just more than we can ask for because I can’t imagine having to go through this alone,” said Hunter Jones.

If you would like to donate, there is a GoFundMe site.