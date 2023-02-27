SPIVEY, Kan. (KSNW) — Spivey in Kingman County is under a boil water advisory.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued the advisory due to the water system experiencing a pressure loss. A pressure loss can lead to a drop in chlorine residuals which help prevent bacteria from developing in the water system.

Until the water is tested and shown to be safe to consume, Spivery residents should do the following:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

Spivey residents who have questions can contact the water system at 620-532-3227, or KDHE at 785-296-5514.