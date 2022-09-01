PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (WDAF) – It’s the first day of sports betting in Kansas, and even if you live in Missouri, you can place a legal bet just by crossing the state line.

Anyone 21 or older can place a bet in Kansas no matter where they actually live.

Missourians coming to pick up groceries at the Hy-Vee on State Line Road can also place a bet while they’re there.

According to the Kansas Lottery, the easiest way to wager while you’re in Kansas is to use one of six online betting apps.

Barstool Sports (Hollywood Casino – Kansas City)

FanDuel (Kansas Star Casino – Mulvane)

DraftKings (Boot Hill Casino and Resort – Dodge City)

BetMGM (Kansas Crossing Casino – Pittsburg)

Caesars (Kansas Crossing Casino – Pittsburg)

PointsBet (Kansas Crossing Casino – Pittsburg)

The apps use GPS, a global positioning satellite, to verify that you are actually in Kansas, and then you can legally place a bet.

If you’re not in Kansas, you will be blocked from gambling.

“If you want the app on your phone, you can sign up, make a bet and then you can go back to your home in Missouri, and while you are over there, the bet that you made, that transaction has already happened,” explained Cory Thone, Kansas Lottery spokesman.

Kansans are able to get some extra bonuses for setting up accounts with these online sportsbooks as well.

FanDuel – $100 bonus

DraftKings – $100 bonus

BetMGM – $200 bonus

BetMGM was recently announced as the official sports betting partner of the Kansas City Chiefs. The partnership includes deals and promotions throughout the multi-year deal.

“If you win something, those winnings will be deposited in your e-wallet, so to speak, whether you are in Missouri or Kansas. But, if you want to use that money to make another bet you would have to physically come back into the state or you could just transfer it to your checking account,” Thone said.

The difference between betting on a mobile device and betting at a physical sportsbook is minimal. At the physical location, you can pay with cash and receive a paper slip with your wager documents.

On a mobile app, you fund your wagers with a credit card or bank account.

In-game bets are easier and quicker on mobile.

Important Terms to Know

Moneyline bet: Straight-up bet on who wins the game

Point-spread bet: Sportsbook will tell you who is favored in a game, represented with a minus (-), or who is the underdog, represented with a (+). If you bet on the spread, you are betting on one of the teams to lose or win by a certain amount of points.

Juice: The juice denotes how much money you will win on your wager. Also represented by a minus (-) or plus (+), it is a tells you how much money you need to wager to win $100 or how much you will win if you bet $100, respectively.

Total (Over/Under): The over/under or total is the total amount of points that will be scored by both teams. You can wager that the combined score will be more or less than the given number and it does not matter which team wins.

Parlay: This is how you try to multiply your winnings by making a single wager that a two or more results will hold. You can wager any combination of bets (over/under, point-spread, moneyline, etc.), but all have to hit for you to win the money, which is typically a higher amount, given that you are relying on several different things to happen.

Prop bet: These bets are used for specific players and their performances. For example, sportsbook could set an over/under of touchdowns thrown by Patrick Mahomes at 2.5, and you could bet that he will throw more or less than that total.

Futures bet: As the name says, it is a bet for the future. If you think the Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVII or that Mahomes will win MVP, you can place your wager now, and if it holds true, you will get your winnings at the end of the championship game.

Looking ahead

The Kansas Lottery said it has no idea how much revenue sports betting will bring into the Sunflower State.

This is a brand new industry, and the state is waiting to see how many people actually sign up for online gambling in Kansas.

Thone said there is a lot of interest as only Colorado, of Kansas’ neighbors, offer similar sports wagering.