SPRING HILL, Kan. (WDAF) — The Spring Hill Police Department is asking you to cast a vote to help to support its K-9 officer.

K-9 Loki, a Belgian Malinois/Shepherd mix, joined the Spring Hill department in 2021 after being donated by the Olathe Police Department.

Loki was initially purchased by Olathe police from a kennel in Pennsylvania, but a medical scan showed Loki had an underdeveloped kidney that would need to be removed.

When Olathe police notified the kennel of Loki’s condition, they were told a replacement dog would be given to the department free of charge, but if Loki was returned, he would be euthanized.

To prevent Loki from being put down, Spring Hill police adopted him as a replacement for K-9 Niko, who was set to retire later that year.

After several trips to the vet, officers were told Loki could have surgery that would extend his lifespan and allow him to keep working for the department. To cover the cost of the surgery, the department has registered Loki for the Aftermath K9 Grant and is asking for your support.

The aftermath will award up to $15,000 in grants to law enforcement agencies across the nation to support their K-9 unit. All grants will be awarded based on an online poll.

Voting begins Thursday, May 25, and ends on Monday, June 5.

You can cast a vote for K-9 Loki daily on the Aftermath K9 Grant website.

You can also cast extra votes by liking, following and commenting “Spring Hill Police Department, Spring Hill, Kansas” on the Aftermath Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Grant winners will be announced on Wednesday, June 7.