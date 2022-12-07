ST. MARYS, Kan. (KSNT) – St. Marys will keep its library for at least one more year following several months of contentious wrangling over a book featuring a transgender child.

The city commission voted 4-0 to offer a one-year lease to the library. It came after the uproar following the library’s pushback when asked to remove a book containing LGBTQ content from its shelves.

Some city commissioners had said they would reject the library’s lease renewal and instead establish a library controlled by the city in order to prevent what they call “LGBTQ, sexual, or otherwise divisive content” on the shelves.

The book in question, “Melissa,” formerly titled “George,” is the story of a young fourth-grade boy who identifies as a girl and desperately wants to play the part of Charlotte in “Charlotte’s Web.”