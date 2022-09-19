STAFFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 16-year-old student at Stafford High School died Monday morning after his car hit a tree.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Shane Sheets of St. John was headed east in the 100 block of Northeast 20th Street around 7:30 a.m. when his car went into a ditch and hit the tree. Troopers are still investigating why the car left the road.

Sheets died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

Stafford Schools USD 349 posted a message about the death on Facebook and announced that counselors are available for students and staff.