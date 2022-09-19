STAFFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 16-year-old student at Stafford High School died Monday morning after his car hit a tree.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says Shane Sheets of St. John was headed east in the 100 block of Northeast 20th Street around 7:30 a.m. when his car went into a ditch and hit the tree. Troopers are still investigating why the car left the road.
Sheets died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.
Stafford Schools USD 349 posted a message about the death on Facebook and announced that counselors are available for students and staff.
Stafford High School has received confirmation that one of our students was in a tragic car accident and passed away this morning. Counselors and staff will be available to meet with students and staff throughout the day today and throughout the week.”Stafford Schools USD 349