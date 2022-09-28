SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A standoff in Salina on Tuesday, Sept. 27, ended with a man in custody.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), KBI agents, the Salina Police Department (SPD), and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) were attempting to locate a suspect connected to an ongoing narcotics investigation.

When they located the suspect, a 44-year-old Salina man, he barricaded himself inside a home in the 900 block of Sheridan St.

Just after 7 p.m., the KBI’s High Risk Warrant Team was called in.

According to the KBI, the man refused to comply with requests to come out of the residence for around seven hours.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, just before 2 a.m., gas munitions were deployed into the home. Shortly after, the man came out of the home and was arrested.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, felony flee and elude, and driving while suspended. The KBI says additional charges are suspected.

The man was booked into the Saline County Jail.