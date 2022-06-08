LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The workers of a Starbucks in Lawrence have announced on Tuesday that they have won their union election vote.

According to Mari Orrego, Media Relations Coordinator of Starbucks Workers United, the workers of the Starbucks at 1731 W. 23rd St. in Lawrence won their election vote at 19-3, making it the second Starbucks in the state of Kansas to have a union vote count.

The Lawrence location joins six other stores across the Midwest which won their election votes. A store located at 75th and Interstate 35 in Overland Park initially won their vote on April 8 at 6-1 but the results were objected to by Starbucks attorneys.

“We are all thrilled with the results in Lawrence and very much looking forward to offering our continued support as the Partners strive to achieve their first contract and the dignity and respect they so rightfully deserve,” said Workers United International Vice President Kathy Hanshew. “All power to the Starbucks workers! This is a huge step forward for their movement and for all workers in Missouri and the Midwest.”