HAVILAND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Board of Nursing has approved Barclay College to offer a traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.

Barclay College says the degree affirms its commitment to the future of southwest Kansas, the lack of nursing programs and combating a nursing shortage.

The program is taught by a faculty with over 34 years of combined nursing experience, the college says

“As a faith-based college, the Barclay program offers an environment that integrates faith with nursing skills,” Kim Hansen, Dean of the School of Nursing, said.

Barclay has redesigned its science building, Jackson Hall, to house the nursing program.

Applications for R.N. to B.S.N. degree program are currently accepted for the Fall 2022 semester on campus. The program will be offered online. Classes start every eight weeks and can be completed on a part-time or a full-time basis in as little as three semesters. The program culminates in a clinical practicum course synthesizing faith and professional nursing practice competencies.