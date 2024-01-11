WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Office of the State Fire Marshal is helping to investigate several weekend fires. One fire destroyed the grocery store in Dighton on Saturday. One fire destroyed the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall in Winfield on Sunday, while another damaged a Winfield house.

Dighton

(Courtesy: City of Dighton, Kansas)

The fire in Dighton destroyed K and J Foods, 101 W. Long Street. The OSFM is assisting the Dighton Fire Department to figure out what started the fire. So far, investigators have not determined the cause.

KSN News contacted the City of Dighton Thursday morning for an update on the town’s access to groceries. The fire chief said the town still has a Dollar General store, but for other grocery items, residents will have to travel about 30 minutes to the grocery store in Scott City.

Winfield

The Winfield Fire Department asked the OSFM to assist with investigating Sunday’s VFW fire and house fire.

The house fire was called in first, around 2:30 p.m. It was in the 1000 block of E. 9th Avenue. Firefighters got it under control just after 4 p.m.

A fire destroys the VFW hall in Winfield on Jan. 7, 2024. (Courtesy: Connie Lowmiller)

About a half-hour later, the call came in of a fire at the VFW hall in the 100 block of E. 10th Avenue. The building is about 3/4 of a mile from the house fire.

OSFM sent five people to assist with the investigations. They are still working to determine how the fires started.

The City of Winfield said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will also be involved in the investigation. The city says it is typical in a fire with a veteran-related organization.

KSN News has left messages with the city and the VFW to see if there are plans to rebuild. We have not heard back yet.