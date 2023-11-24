WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The first round of winter weather hit northwest Kansas Friday. A second round on Saturday is expected to be more widespread.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories throughout the state.

Photo taken by Jessica Zink in Norton at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Photo taken by Kathy Farber in Hoxie Friday.

Photo taken by Tabitha Madden in Goodland Friday.

Photo taken by Emily Morgan in Gem at 4 p.m. Friday.

Photos taken by Keitha Morse in Atwood around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Photos taken by Keitha Morse in Atwood around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Photo taken by Wendy Keith Smith in Oakley around 4 p.m. Saturday

KSN Meteorologist Lucy Doll is tracking storm reports from northwest Kansas:

Storm reports:

6:01 p.m.

Saint Francis – Cheyenne County – 2″

4:50 p.m.

Benkelman – Dundy County NE – 3.5″

2:46 p.m.

Sharon Springs – Wallace County – 0.3″

Oakley – Logan County – 1″

2:22 p.m.

Haigler – Dundy County NE – 1.4″

1 NNE Goodland – Sherman County – 1.1″

Goodland – Sherman County – 1.6″

Oberlin – Decatur County – 1.5″

Tracking Severe Weather:

Free apps

Social Media: