WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The first round of winter weather hit northwest Kansas Friday. A second round on Saturday is expected to be more widespread.
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories throughout the state.
KSN Meteorologist Lucy Doll is tracking storm reports from northwest Kansas:
Storm reports:
6:01 p.m.
- Saint Francis – Cheyenne County – 2″
4:50 p.m.
- Benkelman – Dundy County NE – 3.5″
2:46 p.m.
- Sharon Springs – Wallace County – 0.3″
- Oakley – Logan County – 1″
2:22 p.m.
- Haigler – Dundy County NE – 1.4″
- 1 NNE Goodland – Sherman County – 1.1″
- Goodland – Sherman County – 1.6″
- Oberlin – Decatur County – 1.5″
