WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The first round of winter weather hit northwest Kansas Friday. A second round on Saturday is expected to be more widespread.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories throughout the state.

  • Photo taken by Jessica Zink in Norton at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
  • Photo taken by Kathy Farber in Hoxie Friday.
  • Photo taken by Tabitha Madden in Goodland Friday.
  • Photo taken by Emily Morgan in Gem at 4 p.m. Friday.
  • Photos taken by Keitha Morse in Atwood around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
  • Photo taken by Wendy Keith Smith in Oakley around 4 p.m. Saturday

KSN Meteorologist Lucy Doll is tracking storm reports from northwest Kansas:

Storm reports:

6:01 p.m.

  • Saint Francis – Cheyenne County – 2″

4:50 p.m.

  • Benkelman – Dundy County NE – 3.5″

2:46 p.m.

  • Sharon Springs – Wallace County – 0.3″
  • Oakley – Logan County – 1″

2:22 p.m.

  • Haigler – Dundy County NE – 1.4″
  • 1 NNE Goodland – Sherman County – 1.1″
  • Goodland – Sherman County – 1.6″
  • Oberlin – Decatur County – 1.5″

