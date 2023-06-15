KANSAS (KSNW) — Hail is falling in parts of western Kansas Thursday afternoon.

KSN Meteorologist Lucy Doll is tracking storms in the west side of the state, including the size of hailstones and windspeeds.

A cluster of severe thunderstorms is moving through western Kansas. All storms are warned for 60 MPH winds and golf ball sized hail. This cluster is moving northeast at 15 MPH.@KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 #kswx pic.twitter.com/IDfXV9t4qP — Meteorologist Lucy Doll (@LucyDollWx) June 15, 2023

According to the National Weather Service in Dodge City, many counties in southwest Kansas are in a severe thunderstorm watch, with some parts in a severe thunderstorm warning.

Ulysses is in a flood advisory. North of Ulysses is in a flash flood warning.

Storm reports:

5:54 p.m.

2 SW Hugoton – Stevens County – 65 MPH winds

11 NNE Hitchcock – Grant County – flash flooding, standing water on roadways, vehicles stranded

1 NNE Sublette – Haskel County – 60 MPH winds

7 SSW Hooker – Texas County OK – golf ball sized hail

5 E Hooker – Texas County OK- Tennis ball sized hail

5 E Optima – Texas County OK – egg sized hail

8 W Grey – Texas County OK – golf ball hail

Kismet – Seward County – 60 MPH

3 ENE Dodge City – Ford County – 65 MPH winds

4 S Elmwood – Beaver County – golf ball sized hail, person also blown off road

3 p.m.

3 ENE Big Bow – Grant County – golf ball-sized hail

Ulysses – Grant County – ping pong ball-sized hail

2:20 p.m.

15 NW Manter – Hamilton County – golf ball-sized hail

