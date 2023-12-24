KANSAS (KSNW) — Residents in northwest Kansas will have their dreams of a white Christmas come true this year.

KSN Meteologist Lucy Doll is tracking snowfall totals across the state.

Storm reports:

2:21 p.m.

6 NNW Parks – Dundy County NE – 2″

12 N Edson – Sherman County – 1.5″

1 NE Goodland – Sherman County – 1.6″

12 N Wheeler – Cheyenne County – 1.5″

2 NNE Goodland – Sherman County – 1.3″

McDonald – Rawlins County – 2″

3 NNW Ruleton – Sherman County – 3″

Tracking Severe Weather:

Free apps

Social Media: