KANSAS (KSNW) — Residents in northwest Kansas will have their dreams of a white Christmas come true this year.
KSN Meteologist Lucy Doll is tracking snowfall totals across the state.
Storm reports:
2:21 p.m.
- 6 NNW Parks – Dundy County NE – 2″
- 12 N Edson – Sherman County – 1.5″
- 1 NE Goodland – Sherman County – 1.6″
- 12 N Wheeler – Cheyenne County – 1.5″
- 2 NNE Goodland – Sherman County – 1.3″
- McDonald – Rawlins County – 2″
- 3 NNW Ruleton – Sherman County – 3″
