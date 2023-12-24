KANSAS (KSNW) — Residents in northwest Kansas will have their dreams of a white Christmas come true this year.

KSN Meteologist Lucy Doll is tracking snowfall totals across the state.

Storm reports:

2:21 p.m.

  • 6 NNW Parks – Dundy County NE – 2″
  • 12 N Edson – Sherman County – 1.5″
  • 1 NE Goodland – Sherman County – 1.6″
  • 12 N Wheeler – Cheyenne County – 1.5″
  • 2 NNE Goodland – Sherman County – 1.3″
  • McDonald – Rawlins County – 2″
  • 3 NNW Ruleton – Sherman County – 3″

