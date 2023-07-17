WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Parts of south-central Kansas are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m.
KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman, Meteorologist Lucy Doll and Meteorologist Jack Boston are tracking the severe weather:
Storm reports:
6:27 p.m.
- Ford – Ford County – Building structure damaged
5:54 p.m.
- Windhorst – Ford County – Teacup-sized hail
5:37 p.m.
- 2 ESE Windhorst – Ford County -Pingpong ball-sized hail
- 2 ESE Windhorst – Ford County – Tennis ball-sized hail
5:36 p.m.
- 2 WNW Greensburg – Kiowa County – Rotating wall cloud, brief funnel that dissipated
- 1 E Windhorst – Ford County – Rotating wall cloud near Kinsley to the northeast of Spotter
5:06 p.m.
- Kinsley – Edwards County – Egg-sized hail
- 2 WNW Greensburg – Kiowa County – Spotter reports funnel
4:47 p.m.
- Kinsley – Edwards County – Golf ball-sized hail
4:35 p.m.
- 4:30 p.m. – Kinsley – Edwards County – Pingpong ball size hail (1.5 inches)
2:45 p.m.
- 1 NE Reece – Greenwood County – 61 mph winds
2:35 p.m.
- Chautauqua – Chautauqua County – Quarter-size hail
2:21 p.m.
- 1 N Peru – Chautauqua County – Quarter-size hail
2:14 p.m.
- Elk Falls – Elk County – Quarter-size hail
2:12 p.m.
- 3 SW of Cassoday, on Highway 177, several of its highway signs were ripped off the posts. Also, a 36-inch diameter tree was downed in that area.
- 2 NE Howard – Elk County – Golf ball to egg size hail (2 inches in diameter)
12:59 p.m.
- Dexter – Cowley County – Pingpong ball-sized hail at 11:46 a.m. and damage to the siding of a house.
- 1 N Piedmont – Greenwood County – Trees uprooted in Piedmont along U.S. 400 at 10:53 a.m.
- Peru – Chautauqua County – 6-inch diameter tree branches down at 11:45 a.m.
12:07 p.m.
- 9 W Howard – Elk County – Large tree branches snapped at 11:09 a.m.
11:31 a.m.
- 1 ENE Burden – Cowley County – Quarter-sized hail at 11:24 a.m.
11:20 a.m.
- 8 SW Piedmont – Elk County – 69 mph wind gusts at 11:05 a.m.
- 2 NW Fall River – Greenwood County – 60 mph Wind gusts at 11:07 a.m.
11:04 a.m.
- 5 NNE Leon – Butler County – 60 mph wind gusts at 10:49 a.m.
11 a.m.
- 6 E El Dorado – Butler County – Quarter-sized hail at 10:48 a.m.
10:55 a.m.
- 3 NNW Burns – Marion County – Quarter-sized hail at 10:17 a.m.
