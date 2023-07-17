WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Parts of south-central Kansas are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m.

  • Storm clouds in Kiowa County just before 5 p.m. on July 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Cassie Gamble)
  • Storm clouds in Kiowa County just before 5 p.m. on July 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Cassie Gamble)
  • Storm clouds in Leon on July 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Conner Anderson(
  • Storm clouds in Leon on July 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Conner Anderson(
  • Storm clouds in Leon on July 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Conner Anderson(
  • Storm clouds in Leon on July 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Conner Anderson(
  • Storm clouds in Reece, Kansas on July 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Ashley Floyd)
  • Storm clouds in Reece, Kansas on July 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Ashley Floyd)
  • Storm cloud west of Kinsley, Kansas around 4:15 p.m. on July 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Lori Tracy)
  • Storm clouds in Bucklin on July 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Austin Soell)
  • Hail from Kinsley, Kansas, just after 5 p.m. on July 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Rude Villa)

KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman, Meteorologist Lucy Doll and Meteorologist Jack Boston are tracking the severe weather:

Storm reports:

6:27 p.m.

  • Ford – Ford County – Building structure damaged

5:54 p.m.

  • Windhorst – Ford County – Teacup-sized hail

5:37 p.m.

  • 2 ESE Windhorst – Ford County -Pingpong ball-sized hail
  • 2 ESE Windhorst – Ford County – Tennis ball-sized hail

5:36 p.m.

  • 2 WNW Greensburg – Kiowa County – Rotating wall cloud, brief funnel that dissipated
  • 1 E Windhorst – Ford County – Rotating wall cloud near Kinsley to the northeast of Spotter

5:06 p.m.

  • Kinsley – Edwards County – Egg-sized hail
  • 2 WNW Greensburg – Kiowa County – Spotter reports funnel

4:47 p.m.

  • Kinsley – Edwards County – Golf ball-sized hail

4:35 p.m.

  • 4:30 p.m. – Kinsley – Edwards County – Pingpong ball size hail (1.5 inches)

2:45 p.m.

  • 1 NE Reece – Greenwood County – 61 mph winds 

2:35 p.m.

  • Chautauqua – Chautauqua County – Quarter-size hail

2:21 p.m.

  • 1 N Peru – Chautauqua County – Quarter-size hail

2:14 p.m.

  • Elk Falls – Elk County – Quarter-size hail

2:12 p.m.

  • 3 SW of Cassoday, on Highway 177, several of its highway signs were ripped off the posts. Also, a 36-inch diameter tree was downed in that area.
  • 2 NE Howard – Elk County – Golf ball to egg size hail (2 inches in diameter)

12:59 p.m.

  • Dexter – Cowley County – Pingpong ball-sized hail at 11:46 a.m. and damage to the siding of a house.
  • 1 N Piedmont – Greenwood County – Trees uprooted in Piedmont along U.S. 400 at 10:53 a.m.
  • Peru – Chautauqua County – 6-inch diameter tree branches down at 11:45 a.m.

12:07 p.m.

  • 9 W Howard – Elk County – Large tree branches snapped at 11:09 a.m.

11:31 a.m.

  • 1 ENE Burden – Cowley County – Quarter-sized hail at 11:24 a.m.

11:20 a.m.

  • 8 SW Piedmont – Elk County – 69 mph wind gusts at 11:05 a.m.
  • 2 NW Fall River – Greenwood County – 60 mph Wind gusts at 11:07 a.m.

11:04 a.m.

  • 5 NNE Leon – Butler County – 60 mph wind gusts at 10:49 a.m.

11 a.m.

  • 6 E El Dorado – Butler County – Quarter-sized hail at 10:48 a.m.

10:55 a.m.

  • 3 NNW Burns – Marion County – Quarter-sized hail at 10:17 a.m.

Tracking Severe Weather:

RADARS:

CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS AND WATCHES

WATCHING THE KANSAS SKIES:

Free apps

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather App:

KSN News App:

Social Media:

Keeping You Safe: