WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Parts of western and central Kansas are under a severe thunderstorm watch Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings in parts of Logan County, Scott County, Gove County, Lane County, Graham County, Trego County, Ness County and Ellis County.

To see the latest updates, visit Watches, Warnings & Advisories on the NWS website.

Double rainbow over Sappa Park in Oberlin, Kansas. (Courtesy: Kelley May)

KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman is tracking the severe weather:

Storm reports:

9:49 p.m.

2 SSW Brewster – report of 4 semis overturned on I-70 around MM 35.

9:40 p.m.

7 SW Oberlin – Decatur County – quarter-size hail

8:36 p.m.

3 WNW Levant – Thomas County – 12 power poles snapped off near Road 9 and Road S northwest of Levant. Also, a big blue spruce tree was uprooted.

7:56 p.m.

Quarter size hail – 8 S Atwood in Rawlins County.

Selden – 60 MPH wind gust.

7:37 p.m.

Selden – Sheridan County – Quarter-size hail.

6:37 p.m.

Thomas County – multiple semi rollovers due to heavy rain and strong winds

6:32 p.m.

Brewster – Thomas County – live trees down, fences down, shingles off of houses.

3 N Colby – Thomas County – 69 MPH wind gust.

6 S Stratton in Hitchcock County – quarter-size hail.

6:24 p.m.

Brewster – Thomas County – 60 MPH winds

