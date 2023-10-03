WICHITA, Kan. — Severe weather is impacting western and central Kansas Tuesday afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several counties in northwest Kansas, eastern Colorado and southwest Nebraska until 8 p.m.

KSN Meteorologist Lucy Doll is tracking storm reports in western and central Kansas:

Storm reports:

4:17 p.m.

3 NE Caruso – Sherman County – Quarter sized hail

4:10 p.m.

6 WNW Russel Springs – Logan County – Half dollar sized hail

3:17 p.m.

2 WSW Monument – Logan County – Golf ball sized hail

3 ENE Monument – Logan County – Quarter sized hail

3:12 p.m.

1 NE Monument – Logan County – half dollar sized hail, blowing dust, heavy rain

2:53 p.m.

5 NNE Ruleton – Sherman County – landspot, rotation spotted on ag camera facing west of Goodland

2:49 p.m.

4 S Winona – Logan County – Funnel cloud spotted by storm chaser, very brief

Tracking Severe Weather:

Free apps

Social Media: