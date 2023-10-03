WICHITA, Kan. — Severe weather is impacting western and central Kansas Tuesday afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several counties in northwest Kansas, eastern Colorado and southwest Nebraska until 8 p.m.

KSN Meteorologist Lucy Doll is tracking storm reports in western and central Kansas:

Storm reports:

4:17 p.m.

  • 3 NE Caruso – Sherman County – Quarter sized hail

4:10 p.m.

  • 6 WNW Russel Springs – Logan County – Half dollar sized hail

3:17 p.m.

  • 2 WSW Monument – Logan County – Golf ball sized hail
  • 3 ENE Monument – Logan County – Quarter sized hail

3:12 p.m.

  • 1 NE Monument – Logan County – half dollar sized hail, blowing dust, heavy rain

2:53 p.m.

  • 5 NNE Ruleton – Sherman County – landspot, rotation spotted on ag camera facing west of Goodland

2:49 p.m.

  • 4 S Winona – Logan County – Funnel cloud spotted by storm chaser, very brief 

Tracking Severe Weather:

RADARS:

CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS AND WATCHES

WATCHING THE KANSAS SKIES:

Free apps

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather App:

KSN News App:

Social Media:

Keeping You Safe: