WICHITA, Kan. — Severe weather is impacting western and central Kansas Tuesday afternoon.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several counties in northwest Kansas, eastern Colorado and southwest Nebraska until 8 p.m.
KSN Meteorologist Lucy Doll is tracking storm reports in western and central Kansas:
Storm reports:
4:17 p.m.
- 3 NE Caruso – Sherman County – Quarter sized hail
4:10 p.m.
- 6 WNW Russel Springs – Logan County – Half dollar sized hail
3:17 p.m.
- 2 WSW Monument – Logan County – Golf ball sized hail
- 3 ENE Monument – Logan County – Quarter sized hail
3:12 p.m.
- 1 NE Monument – Logan County – half dollar sized hail, blowing dust, heavy rain
2:53 p.m.
- 5 NNE Ruleton – Sherman County – landspot, rotation spotted on ag camera facing west of Goodland
2:49 p.m.
- 4 S Winona – Logan County – Funnel cloud spotted by storm chaser, very brief
