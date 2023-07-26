WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Strong winds and dust are blowing across western Kansas on Wednesday evening.

Gusts as strong as 70 mph have been reported, as well as reports of trees being uprooted.

KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman is tracking the weather. Here are the latest storm reports:

Storm reports as of 9:56 p.m.

3 SE Beardsley – Rawlins County – 69 MPH wind gust – relayed from department of highways.

Storm reports as of 9:35 p.m.

9 S McDonald – Rawlins County – Dust storm – quarter mile visibility in blowing dust with strong winds blowing debris around. No estimate on how strong the winds currently are in this area.

58 MPH wind gust – St. Francis ASOS recording station.

Dust storm reported – 12 NNW Ruleton in Sherman County. 50 yards of visibility.

2 ESE Goodland – dust storm – zero visibility at mile marker 22 on I-70 as seen on the KDOT camera.

1 SSE St. Francis – 64 MPH wind gust.

13 N Edwon – Sherman County – 70 MPH wind gust with blowing dust.

60 MPH wind gust – 4 WNW Bird City – Cheyenne County

2 NNW Atwood – Rawlins County – 60 MPH gust

3 SE Beardsley – Rawlins County – 57 MPH gust

Tracking Severe Weather:

