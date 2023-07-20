WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The National Weather Service in Dodge City has confirmed a tornado was located nine miles north of Garden City, moving southeast at 20 MPH at 4:41 p.m.
A tornado warning has been issued for central Finney County and northwestern Gray County until 5 p.m. Thursday.
KSN Meteorologist Jack Maney is tracking severe weather:
Storm reports:
- 2:00 p.m. MDT – [Wichita Co, KS] – Tennis ball size hail (2.5″) 12 mi NNW Leoti
Tracking Severe Weather:
RADARS:
- Interactive Radar (Control yourself)
- Wichita Metro
- South-Central Kansas
- Kansas
- Regional
- North-Central Kansas
- Southwest Kansas
- Northwest Kansas
CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS AND WATCHES
WATCHING THE KANSAS SKIES:
- SkyView Downtown Wichita
- SkyView WSU Campus
- Skyview Northeast Wichita
- SkyView Garden City
- SkyView Hays
- SkyView Hutchinson
- SkyView Great Bend
- SkyView Colby
- SkyView Pratt