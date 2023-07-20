WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The National Weather Service in Dodge City has confirmed a tornado was located nine miles north of Garden City, moving southeast at 20 MPH at 4:41 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for central Finney County and northwestern Gray County until 5 p.m. Thursday.

KSN Meteorologist Jack Maney is tracking severe weather:

Storm reports:

2:00 p.m. MDT – [Wichita Co, KS] – Tennis ball size hail (2.5″) 12 mi NNW Leoti

Storm photo in Finney County (Courtesy: David Smith)

Storm Photo in Garden City (Courtesy: Joan Booker)

Tracking Severe Weather:

