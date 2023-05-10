KANSAS (KSNW) — A tornado watch is in effect for northwest Kansas.
Counties in Kansas under the watch include Cheyenne, Rawlins, Decatur, Norton, Sherman, Thomas, Sheridan and Graham.
Northeast Colorado and southwest Nebraska also have counties under the watch.
“Large hail and damaging winds are also possible,” KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says.
Just below in Wallace, Logan, Gove, Greeley, Wichita, Hamilton and Stanton counties is a severe thunderstorm warning that will be in effect until 11 p.m. Large hail and damaging winds can be expected.
Storm reports:
4:29 p.m.
- 62 MPH wind gust in Colby.
- Flooding over roadways along Country Club Drive in Colby.
- 10 N Edson in Sherman County – golf ball size hail.
3:31 p.m.
- Quarter-size hail 6N of Winona in Thomas County
Stay up to date with tweets from the KSN Storm Track 3 team:
