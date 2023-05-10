KSN SkyView Network – Colby

KANSAS (KSNW) — A tornado watch is in effect for northwest Kansas.

Counties in Kansas under the watch include Cheyenne, Rawlins, Decatur, Norton, Sherman, Thomas, Sheridan and Graham.

Northeast Colorado and southwest Nebraska also have counties under the watch.

“Large hail and damaging winds are also possible,” KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says.

Just below in Wallace, Logan, Gove, Greeley, Wichita, Hamilton and Stanton counties is a severe thunderstorm warning that will be in effect until 11 p.m. Large hail and damaging winds can be expected.

Storm reports:

4:29 p.m.

  • 62 MPH wind gust in Colby.
  • Flooding over roadways along Country Club Drive in Colby.
  • 10 N Edson in Sherman County – golf ball size hail.

3:31 p.m.

  • Quarter-size hail 6N of Winona in Thomas County

Stay up to date with tweets from the KSN Storm Track 3 team:

TRACKING SEVERE WEATHER

RADARS
CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS AND WATCHES
WATCHING THE KANSAS SKIES
SEND US YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS 

FREE APPS

KSN STORM TRACKER 3 WEATHER APP
KSN NEWS APP

SOCIAL MEDIA

KSN STORM TRACK 3 TWITTER
KSN NEWS TWITTER
KSN NEWS FACEBOOK

KEEPING YOU SAFE

TORNADO SAFETY TIPS
SEVERE WEATHER TIPS