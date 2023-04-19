WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking storms across Kansas Wednesday.
Below is a list of storm reports:
7:05 p.m.
- 3 NNW Junction City – Geary County: Half-dollar-sized hail
- 1 NE Grandview Plaza – Geary County: Quarter-sized hail
- 4 SSE Milford – Geary County: Egg-sized hail
6:48 p.m.
- 5 SSE Milford – Geary County: Quarter-sized hail
- 3 NW Junction City – Geary County: Golf ball-sized hail
6:21 p.m.
- Durham – Marion County: Half-dollar-sized hail
6:07 p.m.
- Gossell – Marion County: Strong winds took off a roof to a greenhouse and damaged a shed
5:49 p.m.
- Halstead – Harvey County: Quarter-sized hail
KSN will provide more storm reports as they become available.
Have a storm report picture you would like to share? Email it to connect3news@ksn.com or send it to us on Facebook or Twitter.