Penny to nickel size hail (didn’t have any of those for comparison) after some melting in Durham! (Courtesy: Meteorologist Jack Maney KSN)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking storms across Kansas Wednesday.

“Storm Tracker 3 in its natural habitat” (Courtesy: Meteorologist Jack Maney KSN)

Below is a list of storm reports:

7:05 p.m.

3 NNW Junction City – Geary County: Half-dollar-sized hail

1 NE Grandview Plaza – Geary County: Quarter-sized hail

4 SSE Milford – Geary County: Egg-sized hail

6:48 p.m.

5 SSE Milford – Geary County: Quarter-sized hail

3 NW Junction City – Geary County: Golf ball-sized hail

6:21 p.m.

Durham – Marion County: Half-dollar-sized hail

6:07 p.m.

Gossell – Marion County: Strong winds took off a roof to a greenhouse and damaged a shed

5:49 p.m.

Halstead – Harvey County: Quarter-sized hail

KSN will provide more storm reports as they become available.

