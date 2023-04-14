GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Great Bend Fire Department responded to a wind-fueled grass fire that spread to a large group of trees and burned one structure north of town.

Fire north of Great Bend (Courtesy: Great Bend Fire Department)

It happened Thursday around 6:45 p.m. in the 300 block of North U.S. Highway 281 near KSNC-TV. Units found a grass fire quickly spreading due to wind gusts reaching 40 mph.

The department said additional fire crews from Ellinwood, Hoisington, and Albert responded to help battle the blaze.

The structure that burned was being lived in at the time, the fire department said.

Great Bend units remained on scene throughout the night to monitor the area and extinguish hotspots. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.