OTTAWA, Kan. (WDAF) — A 14-year-old male student may face charges for allegedly bringing a weapon to Ottawa High School this week.

Tuesday morning, the Ottawa Police Department began to investigate following allegations that a student had a firearm after school hours on the high school campus.

As a precautionary measure, extra uniformed and plain-clothed officers were assigned near the high school and middle school campuses, according to police.

Officers took the teen from Ottawa into custody near his home as part of the investigation Wednesday morning.

A search warrant was used at a residence in the 800 block of S. Olive Street, looking for evidence related to the investigation. Police said a BB gun that was a replica of a handgun was recovered that the teen possessed on the school campus Tuesday.

The teen was taken to the Franklin County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center and then to the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center.

Once the investigation into the incident is complete, it will be sent to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office for potential charges.