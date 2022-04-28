WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Lindsborg Police Department has completed some of its investigation into the report that someone tampered with a water cooler at the Bethany College vs. Kansas Wesleyan University baseball doubleheader Sunday.

A post on social media claimed someone put paint thinner in the cooler that the KWU team was using. Both schools filed police reports about the incident. One of the reports listed at least seven people as victims.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Lindsborg Police Department said the foreign substance in the cooler was not paint thinner. It was line paint used on the field and to touch up bases.

Police say they are taking the incident very seriously. They have interviewed more than 60 people so far, collected multiple pieces of evidence, photographed the scene, and followed various leads.

Investigators say they have determined that no one associated with either college was responsible for tampering with the water cooler.

However, police have identified two boys as being involved in the incident, and they are continuing to investigate this matter.