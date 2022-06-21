SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The bright summer sun and high heat have swimmers diving in, but it has pool managers watching closely for what could be coming out of the pool, like chlorine.

A pool at the Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park in Salina had to temporarily close on Monday due to the recent extreme heat. The high temperatures caused the chlorine levels in the lap pool to not work as effectively, which ultimately caused the pool to shut down for a few hours.

“Heat and sunlight come together and it’s not necessarily heat that takes chlorine out of the pool, it’s sunlight that can take chlorine out of the pool,” said Chris Mansfield, the General Manager at Ultra Modern Pool & Patio.









Mansfield says chlorine is used to sanitize pool water and kill bacteria.

“Make sure that everything is in balance,” Mansfield says. “Including PH alkalinity and your chlorine levels because all those work together, and that you have the proper amount of cyanuric acid in your pool to protect that chlorine from burning off.”

Unchecked chemicals can make swimmers sick.

“If you don’t have the proper amounts of chlorine in your pool, that bacteria can grow,” said Mansfield. “That can certainly get swimmers sick.”

Mansfield recommends checking your pool water’s chemicals weekly and having it checked professionally once a month.