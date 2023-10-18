WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some residents were evacuated Wednesday night for a time while crews worked an anhydrous leak.

At approximately 7:47 p.m., the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office received a call stating that one of the hoses of an anhydrous tank being towed by a tractor was leaking.

The sheriff’s office made a Facebook post asking the community to avoid the area between Morris and Milan roads from Kansas Highway 160 north to 40th Avenue. The area is northeast of Argonia and just northwest of Milan.

Deputies went to homes in the area to alert the residents of danger. About 10 people evacuated their homes.

The sheriff’s office says, “thanks to light wind, the anhydrous cloud did not spread much” and was “dissipated” before 11 p.m. That’s when the sheriff’s office gave the all-clear.

No injuries were reported.