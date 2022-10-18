TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man was arrested Monday with three counts of suspected arson in connection to a Topeka house fire.

At 6:54 p.m., the Topeka Fire Department was called to the 700 block of Polk Street on a report of heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story home. Due to the fire conditions, firefighters began a defensive fire attack in an attempt to keep the fire contained to a single home. The fire caused damage to three nearby homes before firefighters could bring it under control.

All occupants inside the home escaped, and no one was injured in the fire.

The fire department said the home, which was supposed to be vacant, was damaged in two previous fires.